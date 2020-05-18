Imagine Your Story Online Summer Reading

Join us for our virtual summer reading program!

From May 18 - August 2 log what you’ve been reading or listening to on your Beanstack account at Homewood.beanstack.org or on the Beanstack Tracker app. All ages are eligible to participate. There will be separate challenges for youth, teens, and adults. Each challenge is tailor-made for that age group and contains activity badges, weekly drawings, and a grand prize! This program is made possible by the Friends of the Homewood Public Library and Shades Creek Dental. For more details on each challenge, please visit Homewood.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack Tracker app.