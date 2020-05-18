Imagine Your Story Summer Reading 2020

Children’s Department

(Birth-6 Grade) Starting May 18 sign up for our summer reading program at homewood.beanstack.org or on the Beanstack app and pick up a special tote bag. Show us your receipt for every five Children’s Department items you check out with a three-week due date to enter our Grand Prize Drawing that takes place on August 3.

From June 1-August 2 show us what you’ve been reading on your Beanstack account or print reading log to enter our weekly prize pack drawing and get a special coupon from a local business. You can also earn prizes after reading 200, 500 and 1000 pages, so don’t forget to add up those page numbers!