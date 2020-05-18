Imagine Your Story Summer Reading 2020

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Children’s Department

(Birth-6 Grade) Starting May 18 sign up for our summer reading program at homewood.beanstack.org or on the Beanstack app and pick up a special tote bag. Show us your receipt for every five Children’s Department items you check out with a three-week due date to enter our Grand Prize Drawing that takes place on August 3.

From June 1-August 2 show us what you’ve been reading on your Beanstack account or print reading log to enter our weekly prize pack drawing and get a special coupon from a local business. You can also earn prizes after reading 200, 500 and 1000 pages, so don’t forget to add up those page numbers!

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
