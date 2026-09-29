Illuminated Manuscripts
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Medieval books often have intricately colored and gilded lettering throughout. This style is called "Illumination" or an "Illuminated Manuscript". In this class, learn a brief history of this stylistic movement, and create an illuminated letter to take home. All supplies provided. Please wear something you don't mind getting dirty since we'll be working with paints and inks. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, History