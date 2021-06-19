I’m With Mike 5K and 1-Mile Run

The Mike Slive Foundation’s fifth annual I’m With Mike Prostate Cancer Awareness 5K run/1-mile walk has added an in-person component to this year’s race.

On Saturday, June 19 at 8 a.m., runners, walkers and survivors from across the state will join together for the 5K race and 1-mile walk to put a spotlight on prostate cancer awareness. Birmingham Mountain Radio’s Will Lochamy will be emcee of the race.

“We’re excited to bring back the in-person race this year. We hope people from all over the state will join us over Father’s Day weekend to help raise awareness of prostate cancer, a disease which affects one in eight men,” said Anna Slive Harwood, Executive Director of the Mike Slive Foundation. “Father’s Day weekend is the perfect time to remind the fathers and men in your life to get screened for prostate cancer. Early detection saves lives. If you can’t join us in person, you can still register for the race, and we’ll send your shirt right to you. Last year, we had over 600 participants representing all 50 states. Let’s come together to make sure that we don’t lose any other fathers and men to prostate cancer.”

The in-person 5K race and 1-mile walk will begin at the parking lot of Little Donkey, 2823 Central Avenue, Birmingham at 8 a.m. Awards will be given for the top 3 finishers of the 5K.for men and women. There will also be a Kids Dash at 7:45 a.m.

In addition, there will be a DJ, food and beverage vendors on site as well as family-friendly activities and games.

Register at ImWithMike5K.com by June 10 if in the Birmingham area to guarantee your shirt and size selection. Registration is $35 ($30 for Prostate Cancer Survivors). Your support goes towards the Mike Slive Foundation’s mission of savings lives by funding cutting-edge research and raising awareness of prostate cancer.

All participants, whether in person or virtual, are encouraged to photograph themselves and post on social media, tagging the Foundation (@MikeSliveFdn) on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, also using the #ImWithMike to show support.

Platinum partners of the I’m With Mike 5K include La Paz, Kassouf & Co., Urology Centers of Alabama, Michael Vizzina/Design, Birmingham Business Journal and the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB. Gold partners include Trak Shak, Vituro Health, UroGen Pharma, Buffalo Rock, Karl Storz-Endoskope, ARC Realty, Motion Industries, and Tech Birmingham.

To interview a representative from the Mike Slive Foundation, contact Heather Jeffcoat at 205-515-1972 or by emailing hjeffcoat@burtonadvertising.com.