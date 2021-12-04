Hybrid Career Fair | Hosted by GirlSpring

GirlSpring presents a hybrid Career Fair: In person at Homewood Library OR virtual via Zoom for girls in 6th-12th grade.

In this hybrid career fair, you’ll meet women from a variety of career backgrounds! They’ll share tips and best practices to help girls with the skills they need to get the perfect job, or help them determine what career field they are most drawn to! Attend in person or via Zoom.

Discover the skills needed to:

-Land an interview

-Build your resume

-Impress recruiters

Discover why it matters to:

-Volunteer

-Be Inclusive in the workplace

-Find a mentor

-Find your passion