The Birmingham Chapter of the American Association of Individual Investors invites the public to attend a lively webinar led by Alex Bryan, CFA, director of passive strategies at Morningstar Research Services LLC, titled "How to Build a Strong Portfolio With ETFs." The presentation will cover how to distinguish the strength and utility of individual exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the rapidly expanding universe of such offerings; how to determine which ETFs would best suit your investment goals and whether they would work better than individual equity or fixed-income holdings; and the advantages of ETFs during a volatile market.

Meeting Details

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Time: 6:45 p.m.

Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsdeqhrjItH9LRkMSwvg7-zLAd6ilvsmN4

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Maximum registration is 300 attendees. If registration exceeds the maximum, attendees can join the webinar using the dial-in or access the webinar recording afterward.

For More Details and Registration Form: www.aaii.com/localchapters