OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Bonus Program (free to the public) entitled "How Not to Die." Instructors: Cody Hamick, nutritionist, and Janelle Schirmer, RDN LD, registered dietitian nutritionist. Bring your lunch to this documentary based on Dr. Michael Greger's book, "How Not to Die," which reveals the groundbreaking scientific evidence behind a plant-based diet that can help prevent and reverse many of the causes of disease-related death. There will be a discussion with experts afterwards.