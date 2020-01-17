How Not to Die

to Google Calendar - How Not to Die - 2020-01-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How Not to Die - 2020-01-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How Not to Die - 2020-01-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - How Not to Die - 2020-01-17 11:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Bonus Program (free to the public) entitled "How Not to Die." Instructors: Cody Hamick, nutritionist, and Janelle Schirmer, RDN LD, registered dietitian nutritionist. Bring your lunch to this documentary based on Dr. Michael Greger's book, "How Not to Die," which reveals the groundbreaking scientific evidence behind a plant-based diet that can help prevent and reverse many of the causes of disease-related death. There will be a discussion with experts afterwards.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
to Google Calendar - How Not to Die - 2020-01-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How Not to Die - 2020-01-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How Not to Die - 2020-01-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - How Not to Die - 2020-01-17 11:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star