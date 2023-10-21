Household Hazardous Waste Event
to
Site 1: Jefferson County Camp Bessemer, 3295 King St. Bessemer, AL 35203
Site 2: Jefferson County Camp Ketona, 121 Country Shop Road, Birmingham, AL, 35217
Will accept *Until capacity is met*
- Aerosols (disinfectants, hair products, paint)
- Adhesives, Epoxies, Resins (caulk, glue)
- Ammunitions/Guns
- Appliances — Large and Small (air conditioners, coffee makers, freezers, hair dryers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, vacuums)
- Automotives (batteries, filters, fluids, grease, oil, plain and mixed gas)
- Chemicals - Houseld and Pool (acids, ammonia, chlorine)
- Cleaners and Degreasers (common household, drain, oven)
- Cooking Oil and Grease)
- Electronics (cables, cell phones, computers, cords, televisions, security equipment)
- Fire Extinguishers/Smoke Alarms
- First Aid Products and Ointments
- Flammabls (gasoline, kerosene)
- Gas Cylinders (carbon dioxide, kerosene, oxygen, propane)
- Light Bulbs and Ballasts) (CFL, fluorescent, sodium)
- Machinery and Lawn Equipment (compressor, generators, lawnmowers, weed eaters)
- Mercury and Mercury Containing Items (thermometers, thermostats)
- Paints/Stains/Varnishes/Thinners/Sealants
- Paper Shredding (on site, 5 box limit)
- Polish (auto, floor, furniture)
- Poisons/Fumigants (ants, flea, rat, roach, wasp)
- Prescription Drugs
- Tires (without rims)
- Yard Chemicals (fertilizers, fungicides, herbicides, pesticides)
Will not accept
- Asbestos
- Medical Waste
- PCBs
- Radioactive materials of any kind
- Unidentified materials and containers
