Household Hazardous Waste Event

Site 1: Jefferson County Camp Bessemer, 3295 King St. Bessemer, AL 35203

Site 2: Jefferson County Camp Ketona, 121 Country Shop Road, Birmingham, AL, 35217

Will accept *Until capacity is met*

  • Aerosols (disinfectants, hair products, paint)
  • Adhesives, Epoxies, Resins (caulk, glue)
  • Ammunitions/Guns
  • Appliances — Large and Small (air conditioners, coffee makers, freezers, hair dryers, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, vacuums)
  • Automotives (batteries, filters, fluids, grease, oil, plain and mixed gas)
  • Chemicals - Houseld and Pool (acids, ammonia, chlorine)
  • Cleaners and Degreasers (common household, drain, oven)
  • Cooking Oil and Grease)
  • Electronics (cables, cell phones, computers, cords, televisions, security equipment)
  • Fire Extinguishers/Smoke Alarms
  • First Aid Products and Ointments
  • Flammabls (gasoline, kerosene) 
  • Gas Cylinders (carbon dioxide, kerosene, oxygen, propane)
  • Light Bulbs and Ballasts) (CFL, fluorescent, sodium)
  • Machinery and Lawn Equipment (compressor, generators, lawnmowers, weed eaters)
  • Mercury and Mercury Containing Items (thermometers, thermostats)
  • Paints/Stains/Varnishes/Thinners/Sealants
  • Paper Shredding (on site, 5 box limit) 
  • Polish (auto, floor, furniture)
  • Poisons/Fumigants (ants, flea, rat, roach, wasp)
  • Prescription Drugs
  • Tires (without rims)
  • Yard Chemicals (fertilizers, fungicides, herbicides, pesticides)

Will not accept

  • Asbestos
  • Medical Waste
  • PCBs
  • Radioactive materials of any kind
  • Unidentified materials and containers

Info

205-325-8741
