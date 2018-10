The Homewood Witches Ride will be returning for its tour of Edgewood on Oct. 28.

The Witches Ride donates all funds raised in registration fees and sponsorships to the American Cancer Society.

Registration is $25 and check in will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the ride.

Visit relay.acsevents.org/ or facebook.com/homewoodwitchesride for more details.