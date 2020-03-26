Homewood Theatre Presents “Catch Me if You Can”

Homewood Theatre proudly presents the murder mystery comedy, “Catch Me if You Can”. This production will run for two weekends with performances March 26-28 and April 2-4 at 7:30 pm and March 29 and April 5 at 2:30 pm.

Homewood Theatre is located on the upper-level of Brookwood Village Mall across from Books-A-Million. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.homewoodtheatre.com.

This Broadway whodunit is exciting from beginning to end. An advertising man who has brought his bride to the boss' mountain lodge for a honeymoon calls in the local police to investigate her sudden disappearance. Enter a pretty young girl insists over his protests that she is the missing wife. Then, a local priest backs up her story, and a little man who owns a delicatessen comes in the mix. Before you know it there are two murders at the isolated lodge, and the plot twists will have you wondering and laughing until the very end!

Who: Homewood Theatre

What: “Catch Me if You Can”

When: March 26-28, 2020 at 7:30 pm

March 29, 2020 at 2:30 pm (matinee)

April 2-4, 2020 at 7:30 pm

April 5, 2020 at 2:30 pm (matinee)

Where: Homewood Theatre

752 Brookwood Village (Brookwood Village Mall upstairs across from Books-A-Million) Homewood, AL 35209

Tickets: $20 General Admission

Order online at www.homewoodtheatre.com

Information: (205)873-1816