Homewood Theatre's On Golden Pond

Homewood Theatre proudly announces their 2023-2024 season. The season will include four comedies, a cabaret show, and a holiday jazz show in the theatre’s location at SoHo Square in downtown Homewood. All performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 1831 28th Avenue South. Individual Tickets and season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com.

On Golden Pond

The heartwarming love story of a couple who have had many good years and, perhaps, another summer on Golden Pond still awaits. Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn won Oscars for their performances in the film version.