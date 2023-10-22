Homewood Theatre's Catch Me If You Can

Homewood Theatre proudly announces their 2023-2024 season. The season will include four comedies, a cabaret show, and a holiday jazz show in the theatre’s location at SoHo Square in downtown Homewood. All performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 1831 28th Avenue South. Individual Tickets and season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com.

Catch Me If You Can

This comedy murder mystery gives you a man on his honeymoon who calls the local police to investigate his wife’s sudden disappearance. Tom Bosley starred in this play on Broadway.

Oct. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 26-27 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m.