Homewood Theatre proudly announces their 2023-2024 season. The season will include four comedies, a cabaret show, and a holiday jazz show in the theatre’s location at SoHo Square in downtown Homewood. All performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 1831 28th Avenue South. Individual Tickets and season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com.

Homewood Theatre's Bill Bugg and Friends - Part 6

Bill Bugg is back with an all-new cavalcade of cabaret to kick off our season. He and his friends will sing show tunes and standards backed by a swinging combo led by NYC music director, Adam King.