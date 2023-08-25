Homewood Theatre's Bill Bugg and Friends - Part 6

The Homewood Theatre 752 Brookwood Village, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Homewood Theatre proudly announces their 2023-2024 season. The season will include four comedies, a cabaret show, and a holiday jazz show in the theatre’s location at SoHo Square in downtown  Homewood. All performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 1831 28th Avenue South. Individual Tickets and season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com

Homewood Theatre's Bill Bugg and Friends - Part 6 

Bill Bugg is back with an all-new cavalcade of cabaret to kick off our season. He and his friends will sing show tunes and standards backed by a swinging combo led by  NYC music director, Adam King. 

  • Aug. 25-27 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Aug. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

