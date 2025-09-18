Homewood Teen Chess Club
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) One of the oldest games in the world, but still one of the best! Bring your boards and pieces and face off against other chess enthusiasts. We won't be teaching chess here or judging games, so please come knowing the basics, or be willing to learn from other players if they accept. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Education & Learning, events