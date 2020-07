This book club meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 1pm at the Homewood Senior Center. Everyone is welcome.

Join us as we discuss Jennifer Ryan's latest novel The Spies of Shilling Lane with it's surprising twists and turns, quiet humor, and poignant examination of mothers and daughters and the secrets we keep. Registration required. Email leslie.west@homewoodpubliclibrary.org to register. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.