Homewood Senior Center Book Club: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
This book club meets on the third Thurday of every month at 1pm on Zoom. Everyone is welcome.
Where the Crawdads Sing is at once an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder.
Register online. Zoom invite sent closer to event.
