Homewood Senior Center Book Club: Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewel

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This book club meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 1pm via Zoom. Everyone is welcome.

Join us to as we discuss Lisa Jewell’s Then She Was Gone, an acutely observed family drama about a missing teenage girl and the bone-chilling suspense of unraveling the mystery of her disappearance.

To register, email leslie.west@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.

