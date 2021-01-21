Homewood Senior Center Book Club: Peace Like a River by Leif Enger
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
This book club meets on the third Thursday of every month at 1pm on Zoom. Everyone is welcome.
Join us as we discuss Leif Enger's best-selling debut that shows how family, love, and faith can stand up to the most terrifying of enemies, and the most tragic of fates.
Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.
