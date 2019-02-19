Homewood Senior Center Book Club - The Boys in the Boat, by Daniel James Brown

Homewood Senior Center 816 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us to discuss this irresistible story about beating the odds and finding hope in the most desperate of times—the improbable, intimate account of how nine working-class boys from the American West showed the world at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin what true grit really meant.

