Homewood Pumpkin Patch @ Miss Sims Garden

Free to Visit! Pay to purchase.

The sincerest little pumpkin patch and the only one in the Greater Birmingham Area. We restock weekly and keep the widest variety and sizes of pumpkins, gourds, potted chryanthemums, marigolds, and more!

Email/Call for delivery, help decorating porches, and to pre-order mums to guarantee your colors (205) 332-0949

What is there to do for fun?

*Enjoy the Fall regalia and Halloween Decor (Daily)

*Complete a Fall Garden Scavenger Hunt (Daily)

*Make a Fall Craft (Saturdays & Sundays)

*Enjoy Fall Refreshments (Saturdays & Sundays)

*Enter the Scarecrow Competition and win prizes!

Scarecrow Competition Details:

-2026 Theme is: Homewood Centennial (make any scarecrow that recalls an icon of Homewood's 100 years 1926-2026)

- Must be homemade

- Bring Scarecrows by 10/01, the earlier the better!

- Voting takes place daily in person and online!

- Winners announced on 10/30!

- Awesome Prizes for Businesses & General Public

Parking Details:

*Sims Garden has a small gravel parking lot at 913 Irving Road, on street parking on both Irving and Highland.

*Overflow parking at: Edgewood Strip Public Parking; Presbyterian Church Parking lot on Peerless Avenue (except during church hours), Homewood Middle School Parking lot

(after-school and weekends)