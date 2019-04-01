Homewood Public Library Student Art Show Opening Reception

The Homewood Public Library is proud to host the 3rd annual Student Art Show, which is open to any K-12th grader in Jefferson County. Accepted entries will be on display in the Ellenburg Art Gallery at the Homewood Public Library from April 1 through April 26. Join us for an opening reception, where the winning artwork will be revealed. For more information, please contact Judith Wright at jrwright@bham.lib.al.us.