Homewood Parks & Recreation Blood Drive

The Homewood Parks & Recreation Department is holding a blood drive with the American Red Cross this Friday, September 13th.

Donors can also schedule an appointment utilizing our Blood Donor App, signing up at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=HWD, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Our goal is to collect 16 pints of blood on Friday and to have 25 donors signed up in order to do that. Sports Clips, a national partner of American Red Cross, is gifting presenting donors with a coupon for a free haircut electronically when a valid email address is provided.

With Hurricane Dorian forcing blood drive cancellations along the East Coast, the American Red Cross is urging donors in unaffected areas to give blood now to ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients in need. The Red Cross is the primary blood product provider for every hospital in Birmingham as well so we really need all of the help that we can get.

To save time, complete your Rapid Pass before you arrive on the day of your appointment. Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass

PHOTO ID or RED CROSS DONOR CARD REQUIRED

*Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are preferred.