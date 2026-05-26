Homewood Mini-Mini Con

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) Homewood Mini-Con is coming to Summer Reading! Come in your best cosplay, enjoy Japanese snacks, learn from our professional cosplayer about how to make your costume the best on a budget, and waltz your heart out at our Howl’s Moving Castle themed ball. No registration required. Parents welcome.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Entertainment, events, Parties & Clubs
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