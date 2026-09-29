Homewood Mini-Con 2026

(4th-12th Grade) An anime, manga, comic book, and fandom themed convention! Pick up some free art in our artists’ alley made by local teens. Enjoy Asian snacks. This is a free event; no ticket required! No Registration Required.

Make custom buttons at our button making station, as well as other anime themed crafting/art tables.

Schedule:

-Cosplay How to panel by Animauul cosplay 2:45-3:15 p.m. Large Auditorium

-Cosplay Contest 3:20-3:50 p.m. Large Auditorium (entrants must submit form by 3:15 p.m.)

- Author talk by Emma Fox about her new novel Heart of Stone 4:00-4:30 p.m.

- Panel from local artist and seller Ella Waddell about art markets 4:45-5:15 p.m.