Homewood Mini-Con

(4th-12th Grade) Mark your calendars for Homewood Public Library's first ever anime convention! This convention is open to any teens or tweens from 4th-12th Grade. We will be having open card gaming tables, a smash brother station, a small artists alley (showing art from local teen artists), a cosplay contest, and a panel about creating graphic novels with the artist and writer from The Sprite and the Gardener, Rii Abrego and Joe Whitt. No registration required. We will be in the Large Auditorium.

Schedule:

Cosplay Contest and Judging: 3-4pm

Panel: Authors Rii Abrego and Joe Whitt - 4:30-5pm

If you would like to enter the cosplay contest, please be at the convention and signed up by 2:45.

This is a completely free event. All attendants must adhere to the policies of the library in regard to dress code and all other policies.