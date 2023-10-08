Homewood Mini-Con

(4th-12th Grade) Mark your calendars for Homewood Public Library's first ever anime convention! This convention is open to any teens or tweens from 4th-12th Grade. We will be having open card gaming tables, a smash brother station, a small artists alley (showing art from local teen artists), a cosplay contest, and a panel about creating graphic novels with the artist and writer from The Sprite and the Gardener, Rii Abrego and Joe Whitt. No registration required.

Schedule:

Cosplay Contest and Judging: 3-4pm

Panel: Authors Rii Abrego and Joe Whitt - 4:30-5pm

If you would like to enter the cosplay contest, please be at the convention and signed up by 2:45.

This is a completely free event. All attendants must adhere to the policies of the library in regard to dress code and all other policies.

(HPL Large Auditorium)