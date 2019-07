10/25/2019 Join paranormal investigators at the haunted Homewood Library! Southern Ghost Girls will bring their team of investigators as well as their specialized equipment to conduct a paranormal investigation with their guests. Bring your own voice recorders, cameras & flashlights. Ages 10 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $25 per person. Purchase tickets at www.southernghostgirls.com.

All sales are final.