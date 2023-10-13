Homewood Library Ghost Tours with S.C.A.R.E.

Join authors and paranormal investigators Kim Johnston and Shane Busby for this rare opportunity to participate in a night time investigation of the haunted Homewood Library. S.C.A.R.E. will bring their team of investigators, as well as their specialized equipment, to conduct a real paranormal investigation with their guests. Guests are encouraged to bring voice recorders, cameras, and flashlights. Ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited to ensure all in attendance will be in on the action. Guests will receive an email with a waiver and further instructions at least 1 week prior to the event. The cost is $35 per person, which benefits the Library. Refund policy: Refunds only available if event is cancelled. Otherwise, all sales are final. Register online at www.scareofal.com/tickets. (Large Auditorium)