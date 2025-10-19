Homewood Library Foundation Trunk-or-Treat!

(Kids and Teens) Ghouls, ghosts & goblins! Come one, come all to Trunk-or-Treat hosted by the Homewood Library Foundation! All are welcome for this free, family-friendly event in the Library parking lot! Local businesses and organizations will have their vehicles decked out for the festivities. Interested in having your organization at Trunk-or-Treat? Please visit homewoodlibraryfoundation.org or hpl.pub/halloween for more information.