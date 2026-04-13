Homewood Library Foundation Block Party

Get your ticket to music, food, and family-friendly fun. HLF raises funds through generous donors and events like the Block Party to support the Homewood Public Library. Tickets are $25 for ages 21 and up, $10 for ages 4-20, and free for ages 0 to 3 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Ticket price includes food samples from local restaurants, beverages, and activities. Tickets can be purchased at the door, and the event is rain or shine. Visit homewoodlibraryfoundation.org to learn more about the event.