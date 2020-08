The board meets on the 3rd Tuesday of each month.

At 11:30 a.m. on the 3rd Tuesday the Library Board of Directors will meet. The Board will be meeting via Zoom Audio/Video Conferencing. Please contact Judith Wright at Judith.Wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org if you have any questions, concerns, or would like to attend the meeting via Zoom Audio/Video Conferencing.