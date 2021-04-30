"Homewood Grown is the largest fundraiser each year hosted by Homewood City Schools Foundation,” said events committee chair Ashley Berkery. “It is so important to our Homewood community because we have structured it to where the money raised circles directly back to provide grants for our teachers and schools.”

Dinner from Happy Catering Company will be provided. The keynote speaker will be Alabama Supreme Court Justice Jay Mitchell, who is a Homewood High School alum and dad to four current Homewood students. The 2021 Teacher Impact Award winners will also be announced at the event.

Tickets are $125 for individuals and $750 for a table of six. Those who purchased tickets to last year’s event will have their payments transferred to the 2021 event.

Guests can begin to arrive starting at 5:45 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30.