Homewood Grown

Patriot Park 710 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama

Teachers and the rest of the Homewood community will come together once again to pay tribute to Homewood teachers and the Homewood City Schools system at this year’s ninth annual Homewood Grown on Friday, April 29 at Patriot Park.

WHERE: Patriot Park

WHEN: Friday, April 29, doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m.

COST: Individual tickets are $150, and a table of eight is $1,200

WEB: homewoodcityschoolsfoundation.com/homewood-grown-2022

