Homewood Community Thanksgiving Worship Service

Trinity United Methodist Church 1400 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This year's service will feature a new format. There will be hymn singing, a community choir, scripture readings, and prayers, with several pastors offering brief Thanksgiving reflections. It will be something like a Thanksgiving version of a lessons and carols service. The churches of Homewood offer this service as a time to come together to give thanks with a spirit of faithful unity in these divisive times, as well as a chance for all of us to catch our breath in peace before the chaos of the holiday season begins.

Info
Trinity United Methodist Church 1400 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Religion & Spirituality
