Homewood Community Thanksgiving Worship Service

This year's service will feature a new format. There will be hymn singing, a community choir, scripture readings, and prayers, with several pastors offering brief Thanksgiving reflections. It will be something like a Thanksgiving version of a lessons and carols service. The churches of Homewood offer this service as a time to come together to give thanks with a spirit of faithful unity in these divisive times, as well as a chance for all of us to catch our breath in peace before the chaos of the holiday season begins.