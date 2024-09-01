Homewood Community Art Show

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Why should only kids get art shows? Local artists of any medium: Bring us your piece and we’ll show it at an after-hours reception on October 19th. Please make sure all pieces submitted are PG-13. That means no inflammatory content, nudity, or sexual content. 3-D art, fabric arts, paintings, and everything else is welcome! The event starts on September 1 and lasts to September 30. Check out our website for the application form homewoodpubliclibrary.org!

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
205-332-6621
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-01 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-01 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-01 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-02 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-02 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-02 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-03 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-03 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-03 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-04 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-04 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-04 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-04 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-05 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-05 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Homewood Community Art Show - 2024-09-05 09:00:00 ical