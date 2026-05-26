Homewood Community Art Show

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(Adults) Local artists of any medium: Bring your piece to the Adult/Teen desk during the month of June, and we'll showcase it in the Ellenburg Art Gallery during the month of July. Please make sure all pieces submitted are PG-13. 3-D art, fabric arts, paintings, and everything else is welcome! Check out our website for the application form at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions
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