Homewood Community Art Show

June 1-30

Why should only kids get art shows? Local artists of any medium: Bring your piece to the Adult/Teen desk during the month of June, and we'll showcase it in the Ellenburg Art Gallery during the month of July. Artists and art collectors can join us on Saturday, July 26, for a reception. Please make sure all pieces submitted are PG-13. 3-D art, fabric arts, paintings, and everything else is welcome! Check out our website for the application form at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.