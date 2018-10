The Homewood Chamber of Commerce will host its largest annual fundraiser, the Homewood Chamber Golf Classic, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 11 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley.

The golf course is located at 100 Sunbelt Parkway. For more information, including registration and sponsorships, call 871-5631 or go to homewoodchamber.org.