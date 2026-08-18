Homewood Centennial Gala

💯 The party of the century! 💯

🎟 Ticket Sales Available Now! https://cbo.io/app/public/bidapp/misssimsgarden

💌Seeking sponsors now! 💌 https://www.cityofhomewood.com/sims-garden

✨ Your ticket includes:

🌟 Preparty on the Plaza at 5 PM

🕺💃📸 Red Carpet Experience

🚒 Homewood's 100-year-old fire truck

🎵Homewood's own DJ Chris Sarris

🍸 Signature Cocktail by SoHo Restaurant Group & Buffalo Rock

🍾Soireé Begins at 6 PM

♥️🤍💙 Homewood💯 Memorabilia

🎥 Inspiring storytelling

🍽️ A delicious dinner by Real & Rosemary

🎷 Live music by the Homewood Pops Jazz Band

🤝 Exciting Silent & Live Auctions

🎗️Fund-A-Need: Miss Sims Garden

🪩After Party

SoHo Social Party Room

Gather your friends, family, neighbors, or your whole street, and be part of this once-in-a-century celebration!

We can't wait to roll out the red carpet and celebrate 100 incredible years of Homewood with you!

ALL proceeds will benefit Miss Sims' Garden Centennial Transformation! Imagine 💭 an accessible, shaded public garden space 🌳🌻🐛🦋🐞🐝🍄with water features ⛲ in the ❤️ of Homewood, for families🚲, for private events🎈🍿🎂🥂, for picking fresh food 🍉🍅 🫛 🍑🥕🥒, for reading a book in a hammock, for pop-up community events 🎃 🎄🎅 💐🐣 🎪. Now imagine that this is also an active demonstration garden, showcasing best practices in urban garden design 🏡 from planning stormwater management☔️⛲️, to planting natives 🌿, to growing food 🥗, and that's just the beginning!