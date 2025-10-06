Homeschool Hour: S.T.E.A.M. Powered! – The Science of Slime with McWane Center
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(K-5th Grade) We are going full STEAM ahead with a lot of science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities and experiments. This month, McWane on the Move is getting gooey and slimy with some interactive science with slime! Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
