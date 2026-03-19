Homeschool Hour: S.T.E.A.M. Powered! – Reactions in Action
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(K-5th Grade) We are going full STEAM ahead with a lot of science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities and experiments. This month, McWane on the Move will get students fired up about science as they explore combustion and dazzle them with color-changing liquids.
These fascinating experiments teach students about chemical and physical changes. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
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