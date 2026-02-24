Homeschool Hour: S.T.E.A.M. Powered! – Matter Matters
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(K-5th Grade) We are going full STEAM ahead with a lot of science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities and experiments. This month, prepare to examine the strange chemical chains known as polymers as kids make their own long-lasting slime—and get to keep it! Is slime a solid or a liquid? Only testing for the properties of the different states of matter will tell. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
