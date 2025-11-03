Homeschool Hour: S.T.E.A.M. Powered! – Enlightening Electricity with McWane Center
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(K-5th Grade) We are going full STEAM ahead with a lot of science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities and experiments. This month, McWane on the Move is lighting up the room with circuits and showing how electrical systems function. www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
