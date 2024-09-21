Homebuyer Education: Navigating the Path and Benefits to Homeownership
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Owning a home is a wealth-building strategy. Gain insight into how homeownership builds equity, establishes legacy, a tax write-off and is a long-term investment. Presented by Judy Woods, Financial Wellbeing Coach / HUD Certified Housing Counselor with Operation HOPE. The event will take place in room 102.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events