Holocaust History: The Destruction of Thessaloniki, Greece with Eli Pinhas

Before World War II, Thessaloniki had the largest Jewish community in Greece. During the years 1941 and 1943, following the German occupation, the ancient and vibrant Jewish community was destroyed. How did a city with such a dominant and historic Jewish presence become the site of one of the most complete destructions of a Jewish community in Europe? Once known as the “Mother of Isreal,” Thessaloniki, Greece lost over 95% of it’s Jewish citizens in 1943 during the Holocaust. Eli Pinhas, son of Morris Pinhas and Matilda Massarano from Thessaloniki, Greece provides a narrative of how they survived this destruction, blending historical events with personal accounts of survival and concluding with how the city addresses the memory of its lost population today. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.