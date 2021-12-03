Holiday Spectacular

WHERE: Red Mountain Theatre

WHEN: Dec. 3-19, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays

COST: Tickets for ages 13 and older start at $25; tickets for ages 2-12 start at $20.

DETAILS: The organization is requiring a negative COVID-19 vaccine within 48 hours of the event, or proof of a vaccine

WEB: redmountaintheatre.org