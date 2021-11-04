This year’s Holiday Open House in downtown Homewood will again be held on a single night, as opposed to the weeklong event held last year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Meredith Drennen, executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce.

The open house is set for Nov. 4, 5:30-8 p.m., and includes many of the businesses along 18th Street and in the central business district, Drennen said.

The event is in its 21st year and gives people an opportunity to get started on their Christmas shopping. Food and beverages are available for purchase, and the businesses will have their Christmas decorations and items out for purchase, Drennen said.