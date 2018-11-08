Liz Lane Gallery will host their annual Holiday Open House, this year featuring artist Kellie Newsome.

Kellie Newsome is an artist native to the South East. She draws subject matter from her childhood growing up on a farm in Eufaula, Alabama. Her body of work is diverse with imagery of domestic animal and plant life specific to regions she has lived and worked, as well as free form detailed abstracts.

For more information vist: www.lizlanegallery.com.

Join us for new work by the artist.

Light refreshments will be provided.

This event is family friendly, free, and open to the public.