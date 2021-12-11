Holiday Open House and Maker's Market at Studio By The Tracks

On Saturday, Dec. 11, Studio By The Tracks welcomes you to their location in Irondale to celebrate art, community, neurodiversity, and the gift-giving season.

The annual Holiday Open House fundraiser at Studio By The Tracks is back, along with our outdoor holiday Maker’s Market. Not only will you find all kinds of Studio merchandise and one-of-a-kind art from all of our SBTT artists in the indoor Studio Sale, but you can also shop from 18 local art and gift vendors in the outdoor market. To learn more about this event, go to studiobythetracks.org/holiday.

Studio By The Tracks provides adult artists on the autism spectrum with access to all the resources they need to pursue a creative career path in the arts. SBTT’s artists receive art supplies and materials, instruction and guidance as needed, and artist representation at no cost. Studio Artists receive 60% of all sales of their works, and the remaining proceeds go directly back to SBTT’s programs. The Studio also serves 30 children with diagnoses of severe emotional disorders with a weekly art curriculum.